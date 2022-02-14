Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $47,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,242.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,251.37. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,062.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

