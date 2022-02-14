Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $50.26 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,213,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PagerDuty by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 669,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PD shares. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock worth $6,844,504 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PD stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

