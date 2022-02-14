Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Man Group plc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 148.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $208,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 318.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 68.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $235,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $424.29 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

