Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,868 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,240,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,521,000 after buying an additional 64,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

