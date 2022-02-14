Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 550,752 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 66.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550,752 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $43,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baidu by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Baidu by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of BIDU opened at $160.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

