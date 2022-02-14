Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

