Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.6% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.