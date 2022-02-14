ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICL. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE:ICL opened at $9.80 on Monday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,040 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.