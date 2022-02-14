BMO Capital Markets Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $100.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

