BMO Capital Markets Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $100.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.
APO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.
NYSE:APO opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07.
In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Global Management
Provides asset management services
