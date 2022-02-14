Quest Diagnostics (DGX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

2/10/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $146.00.

2/2/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

1/19/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $160.00.

1/13/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $162.00.

1/10/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00.

1/5/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $170.00.

12/17/2021 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Amundi bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

