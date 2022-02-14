Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
EWTX stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
