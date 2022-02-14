JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.53 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,719,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,729,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,822,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.