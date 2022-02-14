Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $43.17 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.