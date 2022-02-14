Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

