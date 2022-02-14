Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,092 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 175.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 880,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 561,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wendy’s by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 209,036 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

