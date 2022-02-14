California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,740 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $51,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ball by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $92.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

