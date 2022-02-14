Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $437.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

