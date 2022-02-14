Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,648,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $237,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,298 shares of company stock worth $5,580,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

