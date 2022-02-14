California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,854 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 752,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $52,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,626 shares of company stock worth $31,194,646 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

