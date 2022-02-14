California State Teachers Retirement System Has $56.68 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $56,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $66.96 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

