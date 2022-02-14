California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $59,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $268.34 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

