Man Group plc Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

NYSE:MOH opened at $303.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.61 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

