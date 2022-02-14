Man Group plc Has $25.55 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 177,337 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $216.00 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

