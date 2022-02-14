Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 436,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

COUP stock opened at $130.33 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

