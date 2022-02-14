Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 193.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.