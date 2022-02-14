Horizon Investments LLC Sells 312 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $186.74 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.