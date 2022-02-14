Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,163 shares of company stock worth $10,056,322. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

