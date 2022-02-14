Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 207,937 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 964,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 195,307 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

