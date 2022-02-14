Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

KHC opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.