Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock worth $26,142,552 over the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $73.52 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

