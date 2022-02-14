NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,979 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

