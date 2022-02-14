NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 18,894 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,894 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NEE stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

