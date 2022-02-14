NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $363.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.77 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.