NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

