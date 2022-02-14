BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BLK opened at $772.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $866.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

