EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

