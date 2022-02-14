Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $273.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.42.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $191.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 1-year low of $171.86 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.