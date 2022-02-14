JMP Securities Raises STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $270.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of STE opened at $229.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 283,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

