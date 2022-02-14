International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $133.84 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $125.39 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

