EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.