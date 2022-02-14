EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $45.43 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

