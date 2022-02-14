Lancashire’s (LRE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 781 ($10.56) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 730 ($9.87) to GBX 760 ($10.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 544 ($7.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 526.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 567.63. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,009.47).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.