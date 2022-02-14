West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in January

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

WJRYY stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.41.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

