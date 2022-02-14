Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Declines By 76.7%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $168.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.45. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $139.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

