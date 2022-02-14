PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $289.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

