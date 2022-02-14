Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($48.28) to €41.50 ($47.70) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Voestalpine has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.