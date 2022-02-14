Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target at $39.36

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

