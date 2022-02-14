Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 44.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $280,000.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $4,252,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

