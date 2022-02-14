Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 264,676 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 264,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,785,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.33 on Monday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

