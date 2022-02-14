Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,677,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,158,000 after buying an additional 679,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

